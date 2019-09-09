Chhichhore Box Office Day 3 Early Estimates: A Very Good Weekend For The Sushant Singh Rajput & Shraddha Kapoor Starrer

Chhichhore is doing exceedingly well at the Box Office as the film gained a lot of momentum on Saturday & Sunday after a decent opening day. The film was a slow starter but gained speed from the evening onwards and continued the trend throughout the weekend.

After an opening day of 7.32 crores, the film earned 12.25 crores on Saturday and took another jump on Sunday. As per early estimates, the film has earned 16 crores approx on Sunday, which means a jump of around 30% compared to Saturday.

This takes the weekend total above 35 crores mark which is pretty good considering the kind of start it took. Now the film just needs to stay steady on weekdays and end the first week as close to 55 crores as possible.

Talking about the public response to his film, director Nitesh Tiwari said that he is happy with audience response but he doesn’t think much about how much money the film will earn.

“We are really happy with the audience love to the film and that’s enough for us. I don’t think much about money because there will be times when your film will work at the box-office and there will be times when your film will not work at the box-office. So, we just want the audience’s love and support for this film for a longer period,” he said Tiwari, when he was asked if his latest film will be able to reach the Rs 100-crore mark at the box-office.

