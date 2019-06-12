Sacred Games Season 3’s Fake Audition Scam Creates Unnecessary Chaos!

Based on Vikram Chanda’s novel and India’s first original Netflix series Sacred Games made the full nation breathless with season 1 last June. Featuring Saif Ali Khan and Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Sacred Games was the most watched series which made the makers wait for the season 2. However, even the third season has become a hot topic of discussion because of a fake audition scam for casting new actors.

Talking about it, some random individuals took on social media to give fire to the fake news. Luckily, it caught the attention of some prominent and important members of the film fraternity who took action immediately to stop the fake scam. One well – known casting director, Gautam Kishanchandani also took to his social media handle and asked people to beware of such fake news. There has been no official announcement made by the makers or the actors for Season 3.

Check out Gautam’s post here:

The first teaser of Sacred Games Season 3 saw the stills of new characters played by Kalki Koechlin, Ranvir Shorey, and Pankaj Tripathi. It has made the audience excited.

Sacred Games directed by Anurag Kashyap and Vikramaditya Motwane narrates to us the story of a scandalous scam happening in India with spiritual importance. The first season also screened Radhika Apte, Karan Wahi and many others in significant roles. The series had gripped the audiences.

