Saath Nibhana Saathiya's Gopi Bahu Waking Up From Coma To Serve Green Tea For Her Husband Goes Viral- Watch
Saath Nibhana Saathiya’s Gopi Bahu Waking Up From Coma To Serve Green Tea For Her Husband Goes Viral ( Photo Credit – IMDb; Episode Still )

Indian daily soaps have a reputation for defying all logic and exaggerating things to their absolute possible limits to a point that some scenes appear cringy. From Sasural Simar Ka to Saath Nibhana Saathiya, cringe-worthy moments from the soaps have often gone viral on social media.

Now yet another video is going viral on social media that left netizens in splits. In the viral video, Devoleena Bhattacharjee who plays the role of Gopi Bahu can be seen in a hospital covered in bandages. It seems she was in a coma but her husband (played by Mohammad Nazim) started yelling at the top of his lungs in a bid to bring her back to consciousness.

That’s not it. Her husband is also heard asking her for his green tea, clothes, and meals. A Twitter user shared the hilarious scene from the popular serial Saath Nibhana Saathiya with a caption, “???. He cannot be real.” Take a look at the video below:

Guess what the yelling worked and Gopi Bahu predictably wakes up from a coma and obliges his demands.

Soon the video clip went viral on Twitter and netizens had a field day over it. The comments section was absolutely flooded with hilarious reactions from netizens. A user wrote, “Ye kyat hail (What is this),” while another wrote, “I see this video every few months, and it’s funnier each time.”

The above scene from Saath Nibaana Saathiya was supposed to be perceived as all cute and adorable with Gopi Bahu waking up but some netizens were upset with normalizing toxic masculinity and patriarchy.

Saath Nibhaana Saathiya had a second season as well that ended in July 2022.

