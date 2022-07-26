Indian daily soaps have a reputation for defying all logic and exaggerating things to their absolute possible limits to a point that some scenes appear cringy. From Sasural Simar Ka to Saath Nibhana Saathiya, cringe-worthy moments from the soaps have often gone viral on social media.

Now yet another video is going viral on social media that left netizens in splits. In the viral video, Devoleena Bhattacharjee who plays the role of Gopi Bahu can be seen in a hospital covered in bandages. It seems she was in a coma but her husband (played by Mohammad Nazim) started yelling at the top of his lungs in a bid to bring her back to consciousness.

That’s not it. Her husband is also heard asking her for his green tea, clothes, and meals. A Twitter user shared the hilarious scene from the popular serial Saath Nibhana Saathiya with a caption, “???. He cannot be real.” Take a look at the video below:

??? He cannot be real pic.twitter.com/X2L6r6SKg4 — Flop (@flophairera) July 23, 2022

Guess what the yelling worked and Gopi Bahu predictably wakes up from a coma and obliges his demands.

Here’s p2 she did wake up pic.twitter.com/Ige73ztuPR — Flop (@flophairera) July 24, 2022

Soon the video clip went viral on Twitter and netizens had a field day over it. The comments section was absolutely flooded with hilarious reactions from netizens. A user wrote, “Ye kyat hail (What is this),” while another wrote, “I see this video every few months, and it’s funnier each time.”

i see this video after every few months and its funnier each time😭😭😭 — fatima (@wtffatii2) July 23, 2022

I saw the full version today 😭 — Flop (@flophairera) July 23, 2022

this wouldn’t be romantic in any parallel universe 😭😭😭 — aml🐡 (@p1ayboifarty) July 24, 2022

Green tea over wifey 😭 — meownahil (@Miinaahilll) July 23, 2022

someone pls give him his green tea omg — stfu sakina (@sakinamaimoonn) July 23, 2022

YE KYA HAI AJSHAHAHAH — Manna⁉️ (@lanatddelrey) July 23, 2022

indian men be like how dare u get injured and unconscious without thinking of my needs first 😡🤬😤 https://t.co/ivuqIBOfX6 — dumbass bitch (@_t4nv1) July 24, 2022

Seems like gopi did not wash his laptop unintentionally. — Ridaaaa (@RidaAfzal_) July 23, 2022

Sounds like a brown man’s foreplay https://t.co/2nwCzsKF0t — Aayan Masood🇵🇸 (@_aayanm2) July 24, 2022

The above scene from Saath Nibaana Saathiya was supposed to be perceived as all cute and adorable with Gopi Bahu waking up but some netizens were upset with normalizing toxic masculinity and patriarchy.

The ideal man. This is what peak masculinity looks like ❤ https://t.co/kjQ2CAVh9x — finchy (@Greedyhuraira) July 24, 2022

Literally how men in the family react when the women get sick. Its not care, its irritation and annoyance that the unpaid worker has to take a sick leave. That's why women will take it upon themselves to work through the illness instead of resting https://t.co/Bzgd3ZgZOQ — nicki manoj (@doriancraycray) July 24, 2022

This is very real in many desi families.

Women are forced to cook/clean/wash for entire families even when they're sick, pregnant/postpartum or dying. https://t.co/Ai3yXoaj9t — Roma (@doc_romcom) July 23, 2022

made a horrible decision of looking into the levels of misogyny, complete entitlement and lack of self realisation to write such a scene https://t.co/uXIT3tmxdU — Keyser (@keyzer2517) July 25, 2022

no but in some households, people do expect women to serve them even when they're sick https://t.co/cHDJ7j1X4S — Mahi💃 (@buttitsgoldenn) July 24, 2022

Saath Nibhaana Saathiya had a second season as well that ended in July 2022.

