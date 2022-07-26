Ranveer Singh broke the internet last week after going fully n*de for the cover of a leading magazine. Following his footsteps now TV star Nakuul Mehta has done something similar and for him, people are going berserk. Although many are appreciating his guts but it is his wife Jankee Parekh’s comment which will leave you in splits. Scroll below to know more.

After Ranveer shared his picture on social media last week, people were quite impressed with him. Although many are aware of quirky his fashion sense is but nobody thought the actor would do something like this.

Nakuul Mehta in his latest Instagram post could be seen posing naked just like Ranveer Singh, but don’t worry, the actor hasn’t actually posed n*de and he has just morphed his face with the ’83 actor. Sharing the picture, the Bade Ache Lagte Hain star wrote, “Haters will say i borrowed @ranveersingh ‘s carpet.” While Singh’s picture was for the Paper Magazine, Nakuul gave a hilarious twist and wrote, ‘Stone’, referring to the prominent game of ‘Rock, Paper, Scissor.’

Soon after Nakuul Mehta shared the picture, his wife Jankee Parekh hilariously wrote, “Dunzo’ing your boxers right away. Put ‘em on Now.” Not just his wife but his industry colleagues and friends too couldn’t stop themselves, Karanvir Bohra wrote, “I think you should go for it,” while Drashti Dhami dropped laughing emojis, Harleen Sethi wrote, “Fabbbbb Naks uffff,” while Sehban Azim commented, “Haters gonna hate, don’t bother Bhai! @nakuulmehta you look tanned though,” Tillotama Shome wrote, “Hahahahahaha Nakul!!!! Magic carpet vibes.”

Not just celebs but netizens too were stunned looking at the picture. While maximum shared the heart emoji or funny comment, others aren’t too pleased with the image.

Reacting to the picture of Nakuul Mehta, a user wrote, “We don’t want u to be counted among those So called B town celebs,” another wrote, “Tum Bhi Nange Ho Gye Bhai..” a third user commented, “Apne app ko nagan pesh krna bhi ek kala hai,” a fourth commented, “Not only carpet you borrowed you even borrowed Ranveer’s body,” a fifth user wrote, “please don’t make it trendy brother … problem ho jayega.”

