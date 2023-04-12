Well, are you missing actor-producer Ravie Dubey’s clean-shaven look? It seems that his wife, actress-producer Sargun Mehta is. The two often post the most adorable reels and pictures on Instagram, and this latest one just takes the cake.

In the latest post, Ravie Dubey looks dashing as he poses in a pink ethnic set and sports a clean-shaven look. In the caption, he asks, “Back to this?” and instantly comes his wife, Sargun’s reply, “Yes yes yes”. Well, this is not all! She went on to comment multiple times and her comments were all to encourage him to keep this look. “I am going to spam your comments section. If thats how u are deciding” she wrote!

However, seems like his friend, actor Rithvik Dhanjani thought otherwise. “Naiiiiii….naiiiiii…..naaaaaaaiiiiiiiii,” he posted.

Meanwhile, Ravie Dubey is all set for his film Faraddayy! He has been posting transformation pictures on social media and his look in the film has shocked his fans.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ravie Dubey (@ravidubey2312)

