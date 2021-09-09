Advertisement

Actress Raveena Tandon has praised comedienne Jamie Lever on the sets of the ‘Zee Comedy Show’. Raveena said she can feel veteran comedian Johnny Lever’s presence in his daughter Jamie.

Raveena is all set to appear as a special guest on the show this weekend where Jamie will be entertaining everyone a guest. Jamie Lever is seen winning hearts with her hilarious antics together with Ali Asgar and Aditya Narayan.

Advertisement

Talking about Jamie on the ‘Zee Comedy Show’, Raveena Tandon said: “It was a ‘mazedaar’ (funny) act and I have to say that Jamie truly took over the stage. I know her for several years and she is a friend, but I need to mention something today. I’ve worked with Johnnyji in several movies with Govinda, so I know him well personally and whenever I see Jamie, I see his presence in front of me.”

“However, I need to also add that Jamie on her own has created her own mark and identity. She has created her own brand now and as a woman, being able to match Johnny bhai’s level, is a huge deal. I am really proud of you,” the actress added.

‘Zee Comedy Show’ airs on Zee TV.

Raveena Tandon will also be the special guest on ‘Super Dancer – Chapter 4’s ‘Raveena Special’ episode to air on Saturday.

Contestant Soumit and his guru Vaibhav will perform a hilarious act based on one of Raveena’s most popular songs, “Tu Cheez Badhi Hai Mast” where the duo will pull off a comic routine depicting a ‘mouse’ and ‘cheese’ scenario.

Highly impressed with the act, Raveena Tandon said: “This is the first time I’ve ever seen such a sweet performance. I was just stating this a while ago that I’ve seen this song performed by so many people…”

“But this act was one-of-a-kind, and I loved it.”

Shilpa Shetty Kundra, who is one of the other regular judges on the show, was amazed by the act. She said, “I think concept plays an important role when you are performing on the stage and you guys maintained the concept throughout your act.”

“Also, the way Soumit carried his character of ‘cheese’, I must say, Soumit you are amazing. This act is too much above super.”

After the performances, all the boys challenged the girls for a spoon race to decide whether the boys were better or the girls. Anshika Rajput won the race and the boys again lost the battle.

Must Read: How’s The Hype (Audience) Of Thalaivii?: ‘Good Offering But Bad Timing’ Perfectly Describes Kangana Ranaut’s Biggie

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube