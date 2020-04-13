Ramayan’s Arun Govil & Dipika Chikhlia Share A Throwback Picture With Whole Cast & Crew; It Breaks The Internet!

Amid the lockdown, the return of Ramanand Sagar’s Ramayan on Doordarshan has made the time more bearable for people. The show has brought back all the nostalgia and no wonder the show is the highest TRP grossing Hindi TV GEC show since 2015. Recently, the lead actors of the show Arun Govil aka Ram and Dipika Chikhlia aka Sita, took to social media to share a throwback picture with the entire cast and crew of the show and it went viral in no time.

Dipika Chikhlia took to social media and wrote: ‘The epic pic of the entire team of Ramayan cast and crew, Sagar saab with his son and below them are the direction team and camera team …barring Ravan, almost all were there.” She also added, “Only when we look back do we know what all we have left behind ….so many of the cast are no more …RIP to them all.’

Take a look at the picture:

Sunil Lahri, who played the character of Lakshman in Ramayan, shared the picture on Twitter and wrote, “Most iconic and rare photo of Ramayan where on-screen team and behind the screen creative team everybody is together. Most memorable moment for me.”

Ramayan, which starred Arun Govil as Lord Ram, Dipika Chikhlia and Sunil Lahri as Sita and Lakshman, first aired on Doordarshan in 1987 and soon acquired cult status.

Ramayan featured several well-known stars. In the show, Dara Singh played Hanuman, Arvind Trivedi played Ravana, Lalita Pawar was cast as Manthara and Vijay Arora played Indrajit.

