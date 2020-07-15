Ramayan: Did You Know? Each Episode Of The Show Cost Around 9 Lakhs But The Returns Were Really HUGE

Ramanand Sagar’s Ramayan is a cult classic. Originally aired during 1987, the show revamped the glory during its re-run amid the lockdown. It brought the yesteryear actors like Arun Govil, Dipika Chikhlia and others, in the limelight yet again.

During its re-run this year, it managed to fetch the same amount of love and appreciation, just like it did during original days. The actors expressed their happiness as they were receiving the messages from even today’s tech-savvy generation. It wouldn’t be an overstatement if we say that Ramayan once again united the families, which otherwise, were isolated due to technology.

Speaking about the epic mythological show, we got our hands on one of the interesting facts of the show and it’s related to its budget. As per India Today, each episode of Ramayan cost around 9 lakhs. It was the most expensive Indian show of its time. Investing such amount of money would be really stressful during the late 1980s, but the risk had eventually paid off.

Yes, at the cost of 9 lakh, Ramayan made a revenue of around 40 lakhs, which is more than the four times of making cost. Huge, isn’t it?

Meanwhile, according to a report by Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC), Ramayan garnered 170 million viewers in four shows over its first weekend of a rerun. The Ramanand Sagar production also became the highest watched serial in the Hindi general entertainment space. The show was the highest-rated in urban and megacities. It boosted the viewership of Doordarshan by 40,000 per cent.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!