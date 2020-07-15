Amazon Prime Video recently shared the first look of its romantic-musical drama, Bandish Bandits that is all set to stream from August 4. Produced and created by Amritpal Singh Bindra and directed by Anand Tiwari, the all-new Amazon Original Series follows the love story of two young performers from very different musical backgrounds.

The ten-part series stars rising talent Ritwik Bhowmik as a Hindustani classical performer named, Radhe alongside Shreya Chaudhry, as popstar Tamanna. Add to the two lead characters, the film shall see Kunal Roy Kapur along with a host of veteran actors that include Naseeruddin Shah, Atul Kulkarni, Sheeba Chaddha and Rajesh Tailang as part of the ensemble cast.

And if that wasn’t enough to get everyone excited, Bandish Bandits also features an exciting original soundtrack, composed by the legendary musical trio Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy, who make their digital debut with the show. As we eagerly wait for the show and its trailer release, we list a few things that you need to know about the lead cast of the show.

Ritwik Bhowmik is no stranger to the big stage

Ritwik began his acting career at the young age of 9 when he landed his first acting role in a stage play. Since then, there’s been no looking back for the upcoming star. So far, the charming actor has worked in over 17 stage plays, 6 short films, including Dhuusar while featuring in a host of web shows and TV commercials. For those keeping a close eye on him, Amazon Original Bandish Bandits is just what they were looking for.

Shreya Chaudhry struts her way to Tinseltown

This Mumbai girl, looking to make it big in Tinseltown, has always been fascinated by the world of modelling. Shreya showed her passion for the glam-world when she walked down the ramp for the very first time at the age of 16! Growing with confidence with every passing year, the year 2014 saw Shreya walk the runway for the finale of International Jewellery Week. Her modelling career reached a crescendo when she received her biggest break with cosmetic giant, Lakme. Having gone on to feature on the cover of Vogue, we can’t wait to see what this fresh face has in store in Bandish Bandits.

Ritwik can dance!

Apart from his experience in acting, Ritwik is also an actor who knows how to shake a leg in style. And Ritwik didn’t just learn it from anyone, but graduated from Shiamak Davar Institute of Performing Arts, Bangalore. Before he made acting his full-time profession, Ritwik worked as professional dancer, choreographer and instructor for a long duration at Shiamak Davar International India. Safe to say that this young man can not only act, but can also steal your heart with his moves!

Shreya Made her dream Bollywood debut along with Manisha Koirala

Shreya made her debut in the film Dear Maya where she shared screen space alongside Manisha Koirala which was also the seasoned actress’ comeback film. Being guided and mentored by such a senior actor in her debut movie helped Shreya learnt the nuances of acting and improved her skills in front of the camera. Learning immensely from that experience and taking it into her stride, she now enters the OTT space with an aim to carve a name for herself.

Bagging Amazon Prime Video’s first musical

The young actors – Ritwik and Shreya – are now gearing up for their upcoming series on Amazon Prime Video. The series, titled Bandish Bandits, is Amazon Prime Video’s first-ever romantic musical that follows the journey of two young performers from very different backgrounds. Ever since the poster release, we are rooting for this fresh jodi to create magic on the screen.

