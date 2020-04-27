Ramayan: Arun Govil AKA Ram Expresses His Disappointment Over Never Being Felicitated By The Govt.; Read Full Statement

Much like the previous times, Ramandand Sagar’s Ramayan is yet again a rage amongst the audience. The show’s lead actors Arun Govil aka Shri Ram and Dipika Chikhlia aka Sita were considered gods back then and had a crazy fan following. While the viewers are still crazy for the show and the actors are being appreciated for their amazing performances, actor Arun Govil actually never received any award for the show.

Taking to Twitter, the veteran actor revealed this himself. In the response to Raghuvendra Singh’s message talking about Arun’s contribution to Ramayan and yet receiving no award, the actor wrote: ‘चाहे कोई राज्य सरकार हो या केंद्र सरकार, मुझे आज तक किसी सरकार ने कोई सम्मान नहीं दिया है. मैं उत्तर प्रदेश से हूँ, लेकिन उस सरकार ने भी मुझे आज तक कोई सम्मान नहीं दिया. और यहाँ तक कि मैं पचास साल से मुंबई में हूँ, लेकिन महाराष्ट्र की सरकार ने भी कोई सम्मान नहीं दिया. #रामायण’

चाहे कोई राज्य सरकार हो या केंद्र सरकार, मुझे आज तक किसी सरकार ने कोई सम्मान नहीं दिया है. मैं उत्तर प्रदेश से हूँ, लेकिन उस सरकार ने भी मुझे आज तक कोई सम्मान नहीं दिया. और यहाँ तक कि मैं पचास साल से मुंबई में हूँ, लेकिन महाराष्ट्र की सरकार ने भी कोई सम्मान नहीं दिया. #रामायण https://t.co/C91yuJClMr — Arun Govil (@arungovil12) April 25, 2020

He shared that he never received any award, be it central government or state government, despite staying in Mumbai for about 50 years.

This is actually sad, as Arun Govil’s portrayal of Shri Ram is exceptional and he has received immense love and appreciation for his character. Not getting due recognition and award for his contribution has left the actor a little hurt.

As soon as the actor tweeted this, fans started pouring in comments on his post. A lot of them appreciated his hard work and contribution and said that this is unfair and sad.

What are your views about it? Let us know in the comments section below.

