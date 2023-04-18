Actor Ram Kapoor, who plays a film producer – Shamsher Singh Walia, in the recently released streaming series ‘Jubilee’, shared that to essay the part, he unleashed the inner Punjabi in him and played it to the gallery because he fully trusted director Vikramaditya Motwane’s instincts as the two go long way back, having worked in Motwane’s directorial debut ‘Udaan’ which was released in 2010.

Shamsher Singh Walia always addresses Madan Kumar (played by Aparshakti Khurana) as, “Madan Kumar, Bhe****d” whenever something goes south for him. This has now become a catchphrase, with fans using it to express their own frustrations and exasperations in memes.

On his transformation journey, Ram Kapoor shared, “For Shamsher Singh Walia, I realised that I must bring that Punjabi inside me out. I must be as Punjabi as I can in terms of body language, with my abuses, my obnoxiousness, everything. And that is what I did, I just enhanced my inner obnoxious side to the absolute maximum”.

He further mentioned, “And the reason I could do that is that I trust Vikram tremendously because I worked with him in his very first movie ‘Udaan’. So, there was tremendous trust between us. So, I knew that I could go as crazy as I want, because he is there to control if I go overboard. That was my process and that was how I worked on the character of Mr. Walia.”

Directed by Vikramaditya Motwane and created by Soumik Sen and Vikramaditya Motwane, ‘Jubilee’ has been Produced by Andolan Films in association with Reliance Entertainment and Phantom Studios. The series based on the Golden Era of Indian cinema packs an ensemble cast of Aditi Rao Hydari, Prosenjit Chatterjee, Ram Kapoor, Wamiga Gabbi, Sidhant Gupta and Nandish Sandhu. It’s available to stream on Prime Video.

