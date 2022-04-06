Choreographer Rajit Dev is well-known for his music videos.

Beyond the viral ‘Bijlee’ song, Rajit is also known for his work on ‘Pachtaoge‘, ‘Tehas Nehas’ and ‘Baarish Ki Jaaye’. His latest one is with Guru Randhawa and Zahrah Khan for ‘Tera Saath Ho’. How would you describe the experience of working for this song?

Rajit Dev says, “This is the first time I worked with Guru Randhawa, Zahrah Khan and Karan Wahi. I had a blast working on this project. I had to make sure Zahrah looked her best while dancing. She rehearsed with me for 4 days. She’s enthusiastic and energetic so it was fun choreographing her.”

“Guru Randhawa came directly to sets and we taught him everything then and there. He is full of positive energy. Again it was a loving experience. Karan, who is a popular name in showbiz, also did a great job in the song.”, Rajit Dev further adds

Speaking further about his style of choreography Rajit Dev says: “I always go with the instinct of what the song and beats demand and I just go with flow and design the choreography. This song has a particular style which is bollyhop mix of Bollywood and hip-hop.”

It’s flooding music videos now – what are the challenges you face as a choreographer while taking up a new song?

“The first thing everyone wants is to have a great hook step. After my Bijlee song with Hardy Sandhu and Palak Tiwari everyone wants another viral step. Honestly it’s overwhelming and challenging. I don’t consider this as pressure, all I do is make my moves and see it on the performer. If it looks good that means I’m right. I trust my conviction,” Rajit Dev replies.

Adding: “This song is being directed by Collin and we have known each other for years now. This is the first time I’ve collaborated with him. He’s super chilled and easy to work with.”

The song was shot in February in Mumbai. Lastly, Rajit adds: “As a choreographer, there is a lot to explore but it always depends on the song. I’m open to all kinds of genres. Now my focus is to do one full classical dance song. The training in Bharatnatyam dance form I did as a kid, I want to explore that in front of the camera.”

