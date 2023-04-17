Actor Rahul Dev, who is currently seen playing the role of Inspector Hooda in the web series ‘Hunter – Tootega Nahi Todega’, shared how he was inspired by his real-life incidents while preparing for the role. He also spoke about getting injured on the sets for shooting for action sequences.

Rahul said, “I have literally grown up in a household where I have watched my illustrious late father go to work daily. In fact, my desire was to sit for the civil services entrance in college, observing the pressure on him. His work hours weren’t defined and there were no Sundays. The role essayed by me is that of a police SHO named Hooda (Haryanvi). I hail from Delhi, so the character is loosely based on observations of people from that belt, Gurgaon, Haryana, not necessarily as cops.”

Rahul Dev is known for his work in regional as well as Hindi cinema, including ‘Champion’, ‘Aashiq’, ‘Asoka’, ‘Narasimha’, ‘Indian’, ‘Kachchi Sadak’, ‘Raat Baki Hai’, ‘Gaslight‘, among others.

Rahul Dev added more about prepping up for the role and recalled how he injured himself on the sets.

“I remember filming in a location wherein the vehicles couldn’t go, so the arrangement involved the villagers staying in the neighbourhood. They were dropping talents at the actual location (about 1.5 km away from the vanity). My spot boy Shankar mistakenly left the knee pads to be used in action back at the vanity parked about 1.5 km away,” he added.

The outside light was failing and everything was set, so I literally shot my longest action sequences (in which Hooda finally succumbs to fire) without the requisite safety pads in place. I hurt my right knee in the second take, but continued with my Master’s grace to complete the sequence,” Rahul concluded.

‘Hunter: Tootega Nahi, Todega’ starring Suniel Shetty, Esha Deol, Rahul Dev, Barkha Bisht, Mihir Ahuja, Teena Singh, Chahat Tejwani, Karanvir Sharma, Siddharth Kher, Gargi Sawant, and Pawan Chopra, streams on Amazon miniTV.

