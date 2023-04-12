Known for his defining work in the Indian music space, popstar and heartthrob singer and composer of the early 2000s Raghav Mathur pleasantly surprised his fans in India with the release of his latest soundtrack – Desperado. The Indie-pop sensation has collaborated with worldwide hitmaker of ‘Jalebi baby’ fame– Tesher, who has amassed more than 235 million hits on YouTube to catapult to global recognition.

Said to have a contagious vibe, a tasteful touch of yesterday and a euphonious dash of today, the single mirrors Mathur’s signature style, his yet-so-fresh vocals and lyrics and the same amaranthine appeal. Conversations about the popstar’s comeback have already started stirring excitement among a plethora of music enthusiasts in India, especially those belonging to the 90s generation. Raghav’s tracks are known to embody charisma, sentiments and a close-to-home charm, which makes them extremely popular among the masses.

Commenting on the release of Desperado, Raghav Mathur said, “This track is really close to my heart as it brought me back to a studio with Mushtaq, who has produced many of my songs during the early days of my career as an artist. When you go back to work with someone after a considerable gap, you are always questioning whether you can recreate the magic or not. I am beyond thrilled that with Desperado, Mushtaq, and I have gotten the chance to take things to a whole new level. It is indeed overwhelming to see your idea turn into a banger of reality. I’d been itching to compose for the Indian audience for a while, and the love and appreciation of some of my age-old tracks on social media just sealed the deal for me!”

He further said, “Also, working with Tesher is the cherry on the cake, to be honest. His creativity, passion and love for art have made him a delight to work with. There is so much value he brings to the table every day! With an artist like him, who is known worldwide for his work in the pop industry, we are excited to give the audience a taste of the magic we have brewed.”

Speaking on the music launch, Tesher, popularly known for his track Jalebi Baby said, “It was a dream come true! Raghav is a legend to me, especially as a fellow Canadian. I always thought he was one of the best artists ever to fuse Indian and Western elements in a way that didn’t alienate either audience, which is what I strive to achieve in my music now. I think the fact that we were able to come together and make this record is honestly a generational moment for the culture. Sometimes when you’re making a song, you’re not 100% sure if people will like it, but I think people will absolutely love this record.”

Recently Raghav’s two-decade-old track ‘Let’s Work it Out’(Leke Pehla Pehla Pyaar) trended on social media as Norwegian dance crew ‘The Quick Style’ chose it for their iconic Mumbai Local Dance video.

You can listen to Desperado on Spotify, Apple Music, Gaana among others.

