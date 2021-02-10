Radhika Apte Takes Her Fans On A Time Travel As She Reminisces Her Role In Ghoul

Radhika Apte has been the Queen of OTT since the platform first became famous in India as she gave us a very unique role with her horror show, Ghoul a few years ago.

The web series became quite a sensation in no time since its release with Radhika playing the character of a military officer in this mystery horror unique genre show. Taking to her social media, the multi-talented actress has recently shared still from this audience favourite series, Ghoul. Captioning it she wrote, “The fabulous @ishikamohanmotwane 🥰📷 #timetravel #ghoul.”

See her post below:

Radhika Apte has been associated with digital platforms as she has given so many hits in a variety of roles. What makes Ghoul stand out is the different avatar we saw Radhika in compared to her other web series roles like a police officer in Sacred Games and a teacher in Lust Stories.

From action to the horror genre, everything was truly fabulous about the OTT queen in Ghoul. Accoladed as the Queen of OTT, Radhika has kick-started the shoot for her next project, Undercover in India after being locked down in London for 10 months.

With Radhika Apte, everyone always knows whether a film or series, she will never fail to surprise with new, interesting and successful content.

