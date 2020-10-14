RadhaKrishn: Kartikey Malviya Roped In To Play The Role Of Krishn's Son?

Recently, the buzz was that the makers of television drama series RadhaKrishn had been looking to cast Taare Zameen Par fame Darsheel Safary to play the role of Krishn and Jambavati’s son Samba in the show. Now the latest reports reveal that the makers have finalised Kartikey Malviya for the role.

Star Bharat’s popular show ‘RadhaKrishn’ has recently completed the milestone of two years. Their intriguing tracks and beautiful storytelling has hooked the audience for almost two years now. The audiences also seemed to be enjoying the ongoing tracks of ‘Gita Saar’.

Previously reports claimed that Darsheel Safary was approached to play the character of Krishn and Jambavati’s son Samba in the show. However now according to Tellychakkar, Mahima Shanidev Ki fame Kartikey Malviya will play the role of Krishn’s son in the show.

If the reports are to believed then Kartikey Malviya will be seen in the upcoming track of RadhaKrishn, which will witness the return of Krishn to Golok. A song will be featured to mark the return of happiness and set the celebratory mood for the audience. Now the audience will get to see their favourite pair together once again in the show.

The report also suggested that Mahabharat actor Kunwar Vikram Soni has been brought on board to play Rukmani and Krishna’s son Pradyuman.

Kartikey Malviya has been playing the role of young Shani Dev in Indian television show Karmphaldata Shani since 2016. Reportedly, he was initially signed for 20 episodes however, the makers renewed his contract in October 2017 due to his high popularity. The show has been dubbed in many Indian languages like Bengali, Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam.

Malviya has also played the role of young Chandragupta Maurya in the historical drama series Chandragupta Maurya, which airs on Sony TV. His acting prowess was highly praised and the show recorded more viewership when he was involved in the show.

What do you think about Kartikey Malviya playing the role of Krishn’s son in RadhaKrishn? Let us know in the comments.

