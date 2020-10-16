Pulkit Samrat On His Character In Taish: “Sunny Is Very Flamboyant”

The trailer of ZEE5’s revenge drama Taish released yesterday and we were left impressed with the Bejoy Nambiar directorial. The intense revenge drama, starring Pulkit Samrat, Harshvardhan Rane, Jim Sarbh, Kriti Kharbanda and Sanjeeda Sheikh, revolves around two families that will do things as they wish.

Advertisement

Pulkit is excited about his new avatar in the upcoming revenge drama. The actor also sports tattoos on his biceps in the film. Read on to know what he has to say about his character and look in the film.

Advertisement

“The character Sunny is very flamboyant, wears his heart on his sleeve kind of a guy, fun-loving, he lives life by the moment, very impulsive,” said Pulkit Samrat about his role in the Bejoy Nambiar release.

Pulkit Samrat added, “So Bejoy and I both wanted these characteristics to be seen physically as well; like you look at the character and you should be able to understand what he is like. The tattoo team came on board, we figured it out and zeroed in on certain amount of tattoos and what kind of tattoos we can have.”

Pulkit Samrat also revealed that he worked on his physique for the role. He shared, “My trainer started working on the physique aspect of it because there were supposed to be two different looks in the film. In the first half, Sunny was supposed to be very flamboyant, full of life; in the second half Sunny ages through the film, so that age is supposed to be seen physically, the muscle is not supposed to be that ripped.”

Taish is directed by Bejoy Nambiar and produced by Nishant Pitti, Deepak Mukut, Bejoy Nambiar, Shivanshu Pandey & Rikant Pitti. The film also stars Harshvardhan Rane, Jim Sarbh, Kriti Kharbanda and Sanjeeda Sheikh in pivotal roles. It will release as a six-episode series & feature film version on October 29 on ZEE5.

For more news and updates stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Deepika Padukone & Jacqueline Fernandez’s Photos Used On Employees’ Job Cards Under MGNREGA

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube