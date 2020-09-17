Actor Aditya Seal recently got a chance to work with director Priyadarshan and says that it was his wish to work with the veteran filmmaker for a long time.

Aditya features in the story titled “Anamika” in the film “Forbidden Love“, which is directed by Priyadarshan.

“He has been one director who has been on my checklist forever and finally I had a chance to work with him. Let me tell you it was beyond what I had expected my experience to be,” Aditya, who has featured in films like “Student Of The Year 2” and “Tum Bin 2”, told IANS.

“Forbidden Love” comprises four stories — “Diagnosis Of Love”, “Rules Of The Game”, “Anamika” and “Arranged Marriage”. Forbidden Love tells four stories that are themed on human emotions and will explore the darker feelings around love like jealousy, infidelity, suspicion and secrets in a relationship. Each story has been directed by Pradeep Sarkar, Priyadarshan, Aniruddha Roy Chaudhary, and Mahesh Manjrekar.

Aditya Seal essays the role of a young man who falls in love with an older woman. However, this is not the first time that he was doing so. The actor, who made a debut in 2002 Ek Chhotisi Love Story, he played the role of a teenager infatuated with an older woman, played by Manisha Koirala.

With each film in Forbidden Love, it shows that Indian cinema come-of-age with its portrayal of unconventional love with maturity. This shows how audiences are ready to deal with new-age love in the way that it should be.

Ali Fazal, Aahana Kumra, Patralekhaa, Omkar Kapoor, Anindita Bose, Pooja Kumar, Harsh Chhaya, Raima Sen, Mahesh Manjrekar, Rannvijaya Singh, and Vaibhav Tatwawadi, also feature in the cast, across the four films.

