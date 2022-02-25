Celebrity couple Prince Narula and Yuvika Choudhary have come up with a new music video ‘Zindagi’, the song is sung by Afsana Khan.

Advertisement

Afsana, who earlier delivered songs like ‘Titliaan’, ‘Jodaa’ said, “‘Zindagi’ is a song that will resonate well with the audience. The feelings and emotions that the song showcases are simply outstanding.”

Advertisement

Zindagi featuring Prince Narula and Yuvika Choudhary is written by Veen Ranjha and is composed by Shobi Sarwan.

“It was a surreal experience for me to shoot for Zindagi. This song in the voice of Afsana sounds so powerful. We had a great time shooting for it. I am very excited to see the fans’ reaction as they always love to see me and Prince Narula together,” said Yuvika Choudhary.



The video is produced by Times Music, released on Thursday and is available on Times Music YouTube channel and on all audio streaming platforms.

Must Read: The Kapil Sharma Show: Comedian Bags Yet Another Film, This Time With Superhit Producer Sajid Nadiadwala

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube