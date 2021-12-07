Actor Pranav Misshra, who is currently seen as Akshay Mehra on the TV show Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2, has reacted to rumours around the show going off-air.

He says: “I believe my work is to act, be it my first day or last day on sets. I believe in making efforts and perform my best and rest it everything is destiny. Those rumours do not actually affect or make me insecure at all.”

Ekta Kapoor‘s Bade Achhe Lagte Hai 2 is now suspected to be going off-air just after few months of its launch in August. Pranav Misshra also mentioned that such rumours do not bring any insecurities to him as he is always prepared in life to face uncertain circumstances.

Pranav Misshra adds: “I don’t at all live my life with any kind of insecurities. I’m always prepared to face those uncertain circumstances which are part and partial of everyone’s life. I personally believe when there is no guarantee of my life, how can other things stay secure? So I believe in enjoying each and every moment of life.”

Misshra has earlier featured in shows like Jodha Akbar, Internet Wala Love, and Naagin, among others.

