Prajakta Koli & Rohit Saraf Starrer 'Mismatched Season 2' To Release On This Date

Actor Prajakta Koli, Rohit Saraf and Ranvijay Singha are all set to reprise their roles in the second season of the coming-of-age romantic drama web Netflix series ‘Mismatched’.

Speaking of the same, lead actor Rohit Saraf said: “I’m so happy that we are finally announcing the dates. Shooting season 1 was fun but shooting season 2 was much more meaningful for me because I knew how much the audience wanted it. These last 2 years, mismatched has received a lot of love so I am very excited for the fans to see season 2.”

The first season of ‘Mismatched’ featuring Rohit Saraf, Prajakta Koli, Ranvijay Sinha aired in November 2020.

‘Mismatched’ traces all the hallmarks of a coming-of-age show tackling relationship feuds and the many moods that come with being young, driven and in love as Dimple, Rishi and their peers struggle to navigate through these new-found complexities.

The new season sees the return of Prajakta, Rohit, Rannvijay, Vihaan Samat, Muskkaan Jaferi, Taaruk Raina, Vidya Malavade, Kritika Bharadwaj, Abhinav Sharma and Devyani Shorey.

They will be joined by new admissions Priya Banerjee, Ahsaas Channa and Sanjana Sarathy for season 2. Season 2 will air from October 14.

