Actor Pracheen Chauhan, who is currently gaining a lot of popularity playing Abhimanyu in the web series ‘Pyar Ka Punch’, says acting is his ultimate passion and now he also wants to explore reality television shows.

He says: “After exploring television fiction and digital shows now I’m looking forward to exploring reality TV shows in 2022. Looking at the trend and interest of audiences towards reality shows l wish to entertain and reveal myself to them. I would love to be a part of such shows because it’s going to be new and exciting for me.”

Pracheen Chauhan is known for featuring in television shows like ‘Kyun Hota Hai Pyarrr’, ‘Kasautii Zindagii Kay’, ‘Kutumb’ among others refers to acting as his first love.