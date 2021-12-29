Naagin 5 Actress Kajal Pisal Wants To Do Reality Shows In 2022

Actress Kajal Pisal, who is currently seen in ‘Sirf Tum’, says she wants to do a reality TV show in the new year.

She says: “After working in television shows for years, now I wish to try my hand into reality shows. I want my audience to connect with me, Kajal in real life. I’m thankful that audiences have always appreciated my work in fiction. Now, looking at the trend I keep myself open to reality shows and challenge myself.

“I have understood one thing for sure, that such is a risk for an actor’s career. Like if audiences start loving you, it makes you a star but in case things go negative, no maker would love to work with you. But I feel up to taking the challenge and keep myself open to such shows and to take up one in the coming year 2022.”

Kajal who is mostly seen in grey characters and turns up influencing viewers with her fashion and style now wants viewers to realise how simple she is in real life.

“I enjoy wearing fancy outfits to flaunt fashionable jewellery. People have always appreciated my on-screen looks but now I wish they could meet the real me. After I act as a grey character they identify me in a wrong way. So I feel such shows will reveal how simple and joyful I’m actually in my real life.”

Kajal is known for featuring in popular shows like ‘Bade Achhe Lagte Hain’, ‘Saath Nibhaana Saathiya’ and ‘Naagin 5’, among others.

