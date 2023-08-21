Actor Prabhat Chaudhary, who was previously seen in TV shows like ‘Nima Denzongpa’ and ‘Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal’, has replaced actor Rishi Grover, who was playing the role of Monty in the show ‘Parineeti’.

Prabhat said: “This is for the first time I’m replacing an actor. And absolutely, stepping into a role already essayed by someone can be quite challenging. The audience starts comparing and it’s natural to feel the pressure. But I’m positive and up for taking this challenge. I’m sure it will help me to grow as an actor.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Prabhat Chaudhary, who made his acting debut with TV show ‘Yehh Jadu Hai Jinn Ka’, receiving a huge popularity from his TikTok videos said he looks at the role with a fresh approach.

“I plan to play the role with a fresh approach. When I was approached to play this role. I watched a few episodes from the show and got introduced to Monty. I loved the role and could connect with it. It is a positive role,” said Prabhat Chaudhary.

“I’m delighted to enjoy the opportunity to work with Balaji Telefilms. It’s been two days since I’ve been shooting and I’m enjoying the atmosphere here on the sets. My director and team are helping me to understand the role and play. I hope the audience accepts me soon,” he added.

‘Parineeti’ stars Tanvi Dogra, Aanchal Sahu and Ankur Verma in pivotal roles.

Must Read: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Gets Kicked Out From Top 5 As Anupamaa Continues Its Blockbuster Run At The TRP List

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News