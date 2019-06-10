Post Venturing In The Kapil Sharma Show, Salman Khan Shoots A Promo For Nach Baliye 9? See VIDEO

Salman Khan is riding high on the success with his latest movie, Bharat, which hit the theatre screens last Wednesday. The actor is said to be coming on the Television screens soon with Bigg Boss 13 but looks like we can catch a glimpse of him on the small screen earlier than expected! Don’t believe us? The actor himself hints with his latest Instagram post that fans are linking to the upcoming season of dance reality show, Nach Baliye 9.

The Dabangg actor took to his Instagram handle yesterday as he shared a boomerang video which showcases him sitting on a chair with all his swag and the background seems to be one of a stage, as there can be curtains seen plus it’s full of lights! He captioned the post as “Something new is coming up”.

Also, with Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Dance India Dance, there are a lot of speculations going around Nach Baliye’s upcoming episode. It is being said that newlyweds Prince Narula – Yuvika Chaudhary, Sana Khan – Melvis Louis, Hina Khan – Rocky Jaiswal amongst others have already been approached, but fans are now speculating that Salman has a connection with the show!

Furthermore, rumours state that he could be seen announcing the list of contestants on the premiere of the show! Wow, that’s another exciting news now!

On the professional front, Salman Khan also has Dabangg 3, Inshallah, Veteran remake in the pipeline.

His recently released Bharat, which marked his reunion with Ali Abbas Zafar & Katrina Kaif is enjoying a great show at the box office with collections of around 150.10 crores till now.

