Kajol – our Simran from the epic movie Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge is going through a tough time. Recently, she lost her father-in-law, veteran action director Veeru Devgan on 27th May, 2019. A day later Kajol was seen visiting Mumbai’s Lilavati Hospital where her mother, veteran actress Tanuja was admitted on 28th May, 2019.

Yesterday, Kajol took to Instagram to share a heartwarming monochrome photo with her mom Tanuja. It was radiating a lot of positivity. In the caption, the actress expressed her heartfelt thanks to all the well-wishers for their love and prayers.

“This is just a great big THANK YOU to everyone who has called and prayed and thought of us. This smile that you see is of sheer gratitude,’’ Kajol captioned the photo.

Tanuja was diagnosed with diverticulitis as reported by PTI and was also having abdominal pain, as per reports. She had to immediately undergo surgery. For those who don’t know diverticulitis is inflammation or infection of small pouches called diverticula that develop along the walls of the intestines.

After Kajol’s father-in-law’s demise to cardiac arrest, she has been a superwoman by taking care of the home, her mother’s health. Tanuja was also admitted last year in November after she complained of breathing trouble.

The actress was last seen in ‘Helicopter Eela’, playing the role of a single mother.

