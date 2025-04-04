Please Put Them On, Takamine-san is already a hot topic among anime fans despite having just premiered on Crunchyroll. While the ecchi series are no strangers to controversy, what’s turning heads here isn’t just the genre itself but also the fact that this particular show is being streamed completely uncensored on a mainstream platform. Even with an 18+ rating, many believe certain scenes warrant censorship, but none has been applied.

Please Put Them On, Takamine-san is listed for 12 episodes! ✨More: https://t.co/hTzwRy3p65 pic.twitter.com/KkDQwkQVis — AnimeTV チェーン (@animetv_jp) April 3, 2025

Shirota’s Predicament: More Than Just Awkward Moments

Like most anime in this vein, the male lead, Shirota, finds himself in an array of compromising situations, often at the insistence of the titular Takamine. From forced interactions to outright physical contact, the show leans heavily into its risque premise.

The first scene starts with what seems like a standard ecchi setup: Shirota appears to be fondling Takamine. It’s suggestive but not overly explicit, lulling viewers into a false sense of security, but that illusion shatters quickly as the episode progresses.

The See-Through Shirt Scene

Takamine is frequently shown topless, fully uncensored, in moments that would typically be left to implication in other series. One notable instance takes place inside a school shed, where she undresses with Shirota hiding nearby.

Unlike many anime that strategically obscure n*dity, this one opts for a direct approach. Things escalate further when Takamine, soaking wet, forces Shirota’s hands onto her chest. Despite wearing a top, the transparency of the drenched fabric leaves little to the imagination. This moment is, in a way, a more explicit reimagining of the opening scene, where her topless state is less revealing.

Crunchyroll’s Track Record

Crunchyroll isn’t entirely new to hosting mature content, with titles like Domestic Girlfriend and Tales of Wedding Rings pushing boundaries before. However, the controversy here extends beyond n*dity or Shirota’s awkward predicaments.

The real sticking point is the power dynamic in which Takamine manipulates and blackmails Shirota to comply with her demands. If their roles were reversed, there’s little doubt that the backlash would be far more intense, like how Chainsaw Man sidestepped controversy by ensuring Denji never fully assumed Makima’s more dominant role.

Adding to the irony, the original Please Put Them On, Takamine-san manga by Yuichi Hiiragi was actually censored in ways the anime disregards. A quick look at its digital release on the Manga Up! app reveals that much of the explicit content now seen in the anime was originally obscured. This suggests that studio Liden Films deliberately dialed up the show’s mature themes, something Crunchyroll, surprisingly, allowed without restriction.

For more such stories, check out TV updates!

Must Read: The Young & The Restless Spoilers: Traci Doubts Her Decision-Making While Audra Receives An Unexpected Invitation

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News