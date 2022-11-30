The inspiring entrepreneurial journey of the founder of India’s only profit-making EdTech unicorn is the subject of a new web series.

The series, ‘Physics Wallah’, whose trailer was released on Wednesday, will be streamed on Amazon miniTV. It is inspired by the journey of Alakh Pandey, founder and CEO of EdTech unicorn Physics Wallah.

‘Physics Wallah’ is the story of a young and bright teacher’s vision of an advanced, highly affordable education system and his entrepreneurial journey to bring this vision to fruition, fighting more than just financial odds to turn his passion for teaching into a successful business venture.

The series, which features Shreedhar Dubey in the lead role, chronicles a journey full of external challenges and internal battles. It has been produced and directed by Abhishek Dhandharia.

The lead actor of the series, Shreedhar has also been a part of many other films and tv shows including Dr Arora, A Moment, Family, Ajeeb Daastaans, Eclipse, Welcome To Mumbai, Raat Akeli Hai, Paatal Lok, Rangbaaz, Photograph, Sacred Games, Half Girlfriend, Shudra The Rising, The Brawler, Masaan, Juice, among others. Apart from the series, he is also gearing up for the release of his upcoming film titled Haddi which is expected to hit the screens in 2023. Directed by Akshat Ajay Sharma, the movie will feature Anurag Kashyap and Nawazuddin Siddiqui in the lead alongside other actors namely Saharsh Kumar Shukla, Ila Arun, Wasim Khan and more.

The six-episode series, according to the streamer, aims at encouraging viewers to follow their dreams, regardless of the challenges that may come up.

