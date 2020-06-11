Penguin Trailer OUT! Keerthy Suresh Controls Your Breath While Keeping You On The Edge Of Your Seat

Amazon Prime Video today unveiled the trailer for the eagerly awaited Tamil film, Penguin, which makes its global premiere exclusively on the service and is the third of the seven Indian films in five languages to do so. The spine-chilling crime thriller stars Keerthy Suresh (Mahanati) as a pregnant mother who sets out on a dangerous and physically demanding journey to unravel a mystery from her past and save her loved ones. Penguin is produced by Karthik Subbaraj (Jigarthanda) and marks the directorial debut of Eashvar Karthic. From 19th June, Prime members in India and in more than 200 countries and territories worldwide can watch the much-awaited movie in Tamil, Telugu and with Malayalam dubbing.

“Penguin has definitely been one of the most exciting and interesting projects I’ve worked on,” said Penguin Actor Keerthy Suresh. “As a mother, Rhythm is both gentle and caring, but also fiercely determined. She’s complex but authentic, and I think that will really strike a chord with audiences. I had a wonderful time working with the incredibly talented Eashvar Karthic to bring the story to life. It will be great to see a film in Tamil, Telugu that will be appreciated by audiences around the world.”

“We are so happy to be a part of Prime Video’s ever-growing global community,” said Producer Kaarthekeyen Santhanam, Stone Bench Films. “While we’re not new to working with digital platforms, it’s fantastic to have collaborated on such an important project with a global partner like Prime Video.”

“At Stone Bench Films, we are committed to telling unique stories, while ushering a new wave of Southern cinema, backed by fresh voices and perspectives. This marks the incredibly talented Eashvar Karthic’s directorial debut, on a script that he has written. Prepare to watch the powerhouse performer Keerthy Suresh in a completely different avatar.” noted Producer Karthik Subbaraj, Stone Bench Films.

Watch the trailer here:

https://amzn.to/PenguinTrailerTE

Telugu

https://amzn.to/PenguinTrailerTA

Tamil

https://amzn.to/PenguinTrailerMA

Malayalam

