Thalapathy Vijay Once Refused To Shoot Because Of THIS Reason, Reveals Chandralekha Co-star Vanitha Vijaykumar

Kollywood superstar Thalapathy Vijay has come a long way in his career. The versatile actor’s fan base is not just limited to the south, Vijay has a mass fan following in other parts of India, as well as abroad too. The Bigil star also happens to be one of the highest-paid and well-dressed actors from down south.

In a recent interview with timesofindia.com, Thalapathy Vijay’s Chandralekha co-star and Bigg Boss Tamil Season 3 contestant Vanitha Vijaykumar made a shocking revelation about the Master actor.

Vanitha Vijaykumar recalled the shoot of Chandralekha with Thalapathy Vijay which released in 1995. The actress shared one such incident where the star actor refused to come out to shoot for his sequences and the reason being his costumes.

Vanitha said, “During the shooting of ‘Allah Un Aanai’ song in the film ‘Chandralekha‘, Vijay refused to come out of his room for the shooting since he didn’t like the costume given to him. Shobha aunty was literally begging him to come out and shoot.”

“There weren’t any designers at that time and the artist would have to wear the costumes stitched and given by the costumers only. All of us were young at that time and it is understandable how he felt with the costumes.” added the actress.

More about Vanitha Vijaykumar, after her debut with Thalapathy Vijay in Chandralekha, the actress also acted in Mammootty starrer Malayalm hit Hitler along with few other Tamil films and a Telugu fantasy film Devi.

Whereas talking about Thalapathy Vijay, the actor is in news following his much-awaited action thriller Master. The film which was originally slated to release in April has now been postponed because of lockdown.

The film helmed by Lokesh Kanagaraj also has actor Vijay Sethupathi as the lead antagonist. The music for the film is been composed by Anirudh Ravichander.

The new release date of the film is yet to be announced by the makers. Master will release in Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, and Telugu languages.

