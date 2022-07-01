Director Obeli Krishna’s eagerly awaited action thriller ‘Pathu Thala’, featuring actors Silambarasan, Gautham Karthik and Priya Bhavani Shankar in the lead, will hit screens on December 14 this year.
Advertisement
The makers of the film took to social media to make the announcement. Studio Green, the production house producing the film, tweeted: “The power-packed Silambarasan T R and Gautham Karthik-starrer ‘Pathu Thala’ releasing worldwide in theatres on December 14th, 2022.”
Advertisement
The film will also feature Kalaiyarasan and Teejay of ‘Asuran’ fame among others.
Trending
The film has triggered huge expectations as Simbu plays a don called AGR in the film. The story revolves around Simbu, who is a feared don and who has managed to establish a network that is an impregnable fortress.
The cinematography for the film is by Farook J Basha and the music is by A. R. Rahman. The film is edited by National Award-winning editor Praveen K. L.
Previously, Simbu had crooned a number for Telugu actor Ram Pothineni’s upcoming bilingual film ‘The Warriorr’.
Sources say ace director N Lingusamy’s upcoming Telugu-Tamil bilingual film, ‘The Warriorr’, has a special song called the ‘Bullet’ song.
The song, set to tune by Devi Sri Prasad, is a power-packed number that will be an absolute treat to listen and watch, the source claims.
Simbu, a good friend of actor Ram Pothineni, director Lingusamy and music director Devi Sri Prasad, was approached to sing the song and he obliged.
Must Read: Vijay Deverakonda’s Special Female Fan Tattoos On Her Back A Picture & Signature Of The Liger Star, Isn’t That Crazy?
Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram
Advertisement.
Advertisement