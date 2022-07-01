Director Obeli Krishna’s eagerly awaited action thriller ‘Pathu Thala’, featuring actors Silambarasan, Gautham Karthik and Priya Bhavani Shankar in the lead, will hit screens on December 14 this year.

The makers of the film took to social media to make the announcement. Studio Green, the production house producing the film, tweeted: “The power-packed Silambarasan T R and Gautham Karthik-starrer ‘Pathu Thala’ releasing worldwide in theatres on December 14th, 2022.”

The film will also feature Kalaiyarasan and Teejay of ‘Asuran’ fame among others.