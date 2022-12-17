‘Anupamaa’ fame Paras Kalnawat and social media influencer Faisal Shaikh, popularly known as Mr. Faisu shared a great bond on the sets of the dance reality show ‘Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10’. Paras recalls his first meeting with him while sharing a post on his Instagram handle.
Paras posted a picture with Faisal and wrote: “Met you 4 years back and you were a star even back then and now I want to say I am so proud of you mere bhai. You’ve been rocking every platform you step on.”
Paras Kalnawat – who has also starred in ‘Ishq Aaj Kal,’ added how they he and Mr Faisu bonded well on the Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10. He also called himself a big ‘fan’ of his hard work. Faisal was also seen on the stunt-based reality show ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi 12’.
Paras Kalnawat mentioned: “From creating short videos to being a social media sensation and then winning hearts by your performances in the leading reality shows. It won’t be a surprise if I see you on big screens someday soon. Been a fan of your hard work and your journey. Keep up the good work and stay as humble and grounded as you’re. I’m seeing you soon.”
While Gunjan Sinha emerged as the winner of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10, TV actress Rubina Dilaik was named the first runner-up and Mr Faisu the second runner-up. Paras came in 10th
