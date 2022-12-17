‘Anupamaa’ fame Paras Kalnawat and social media influencer Faisal Shaikh, popularly known as Mr. Faisu shared a great bond on the sets of the dance reality show ‘Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10’. Paras recalls his first meeting with him while sharing a post on his Instagram handle.

Paras posted a picture with Faisal and wrote: “Met you 4 years back and you were a star even back then and now I want to say I am so proud of you mere bhai. You’ve been rocking every platform you step on.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Paras Kalnawat – who has also starred in ‘Ishq Aaj Kal,’ added how they he and Mr Faisu bonded well on the Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10. He also called himself a big ‘fan’ of his hard work. Faisal was also seen on the stunt-based reality show ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi 12’.

Paras Kalnawat mentioned: “From creating short videos to being a social media sensation and then winning hearts by your performances in the leading reality shows. It won’t be a surprise if I see you on big screens someday soon. Been a fan of your hard work and your journey. Keep up the good work and stay as humble and grounded as you’re. I’m seeing you soon.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by PARAS BHUSHAN KALNAWAT (@paras_kalnawat)

While Gunjan Sinha emerged as the winner of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10, TV actress Rubina Dilaik was named the first runner-up and Mr Faisu the second runner-up. Paras came in 10th

Must Read: Uorfi Javed On Casting Couch: “It Is One’s Own Choice, No One Can Force You”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram | Google News