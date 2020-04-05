Paras Chhabra & Mahira Sharma CONFIRM Rumours Around A Punjabi Film Together!

Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma made headlines throughout their entire journey inside the Bigg Boss 13 house. Right from always being there for each other to their lovable chemistry, they soon got tagged as #Pahira by their fans. Ever since the duo featured in a Baarish recently, the rumour mill has been running in overdrive over possibilities of the duo soon doing a film together!

Well, now there is an update on this front and that too straight from the horse’s mouth! Yes, you read that. Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma have themselves confirmed to being approached for a Punjabi film together.

Speaking to Bollywood Life during a recent live chat, Mahira was heard saying, “This is true. We have been offered a film together. I am excited to work with Paras and I’m super comfortable working with him. Masti, masti mein shoot nikal denge.” On the other hand, Paras Chhabra too confirmed the news saying, “Yes, we are offered a Punjabi film together.”

While their bond looked like more than friends, Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma have always maintained that they are the best of friends and have no romantic inclinations towards each other. Meanwhile, Paras Chhabra has also been making headlines for his ugly exchanges with former GF Akanksha Puri after their public breakup.

Well, all said and done we are sure Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma’s fans are more than excited to see them in a full-length feature film. Do let us know what you feel about this news.

