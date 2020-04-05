Bigg Boss 11’s Benafsha Soonawalla CONFIRMS Relation With Priyank Sharma; Did She Also Take A Dig At Ex Varun Sood?

Bigg Boss 11 created a lot of stir with contestants like Priyank Sharma, Vikas Gupta and Benafsha Soonawalla. During that time, Splitsvilla fame Varun Sood and Divya Agarwal were allegedly dating Ben and Priyank respectively. However, things took a toll when the BB contestants’ growing closeness grabbed eyeballs. Finally, after years, they’ve now made their relationship official.

It all started with Priyank Sharma who took to his Instagram and shared a cozy pose with his ladylove. He could be seen giving a peck on her cheek as he captioned his post, “Confirmation ❤️” Their friends like Mujhse Shaadi Karoge’s Balraj Syal, Meiyang Chang, Karan Wahi, Varun Verrma, Ashish Bhatia amongst others took to the comment section to congratulate the lovebirds.

However, it is Benafsha’s caption with the same picture that has left us confused. While the actress wrote, “Can’t nobody keep me like you Call it unconventional My love is habitual” and that has only left us wondering whether ‘can’t nobody keep me like you’ is nothing but an indirect dig at ex Varun Sood. Looks like it!

For the unversed, soon after their Bigg Boss 11 stint, while Varun Sood maintained that he had full faith in his girlfriend that she wouldn’t do him wrong, eventually he along with Divya Agarwal accused the BB 11 couple of cheating on them. The actors were even seen making some shocking revelations on Vikas Gupta hosted Ace Of Space.

By the end of AOS, Varun and Divya expressed their fondness for each other and confessed their feelings for each other. And while many had been speculating that Priyank and Benafsha had been dating since long too, the duo has finally made their relationship official too!

Well, all’s well that ends well. Isn’t it?

