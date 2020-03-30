Paras Chhabra Accuses Akanksha Puri Over Bigg Boss 13 Stylist Row: “Publicity Ki Bhook Hai”

Paras Chhabra has stranded himself in a lot of controversies ever since he’s out of Mujhse Shaadi Karoge. While on one hand, Aanchal Khurana has been hinting on his relation with Mahira Sharma, on the other hand, is his Bigg Boss 13 stylist who’s accused him of non-payment of dues. Now, the actor states that she’s doing so because of Akanksha Puri!

Yes, you heard that right! In a recent conversation, Paras Chhabra went onto claim that he has 3-4 stylists but the only one creating noise is the one who is his ex-flame Akanksha Puri’s friend. “Aajkal toh Instagram pe hi kitne collaborations chalte hai, and hum jab Bigg Boss ke liye jaa rahe hai..jaha pe pata hai aap toh famous hoge hi hoge, aapke sath jo hai wo bhi famous honge. People want to hire you, and aise mere 3-4 stylist hai. Unme se ek jo meri ‘ex’ ke sath friend hai, sirf wo hi natak kar rahi hai. Unko bhi shayad thodi publicity ki bhuk hai, toh karo, it’s okay, enjoy!” said Paras in a conversation with Pinkvilla.

Well, that’s not it. The actor has further gone to claim that Akanksha Puri has been using his name to garner publicity during his entire journey in the Bigg Boss 13 house, and is now instead slamming him for dragging her into controversies.

The Splitsvilla fame actor adds, “Jab tak mai Bigg Boss me tha, mera kitna naam drag hua hai, 4.5 month mera naam bohot use hua hai. Ab mujhe bola jaa raha hai ki ‘Paras mera naam har jagah drag karta rehta hai.’ Kya mujhe jarurat hai aapka naam lene ki? Mai Bigg Boss se hoke aya hu, BB ke end takt ha, he’s famous. Do I really need to take your name in front of anyone to get the fame? Like seriously, who are you? Log tumhare baare me janna chahte hai? Nahi!”

What do you have to say about this entire new set of allegations now?

