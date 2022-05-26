Pankaj Tripathi On Shooting 'Gulkanda Tales' In Ladakh: "The Entire Experience Was Like Working On An Adventure Trip"

Actor Pankaj Tripathi, who is gearing up for his upcoming web show ‘Gulkanda Tales’ created by director duo Raj and DK, shared his experience of the show’s grilling Ladakh shoot schedule.

The actor shot for intense and action packed sequences in Leh and Ladakh, which is over 12,000 feet above sea level.

Sharing his experience, Pankaj Tripathi said, “The scenes which they meant to shoot needed a certain level of fitness, and we had hired these coaches to help us get trained and be in a fit shape to allow us to walk or run (if required) on inclined slopes and tough terrains.”

Pankaj Tripathi added, “The entire experience was like working on an adventure trip, and as much physically draining as it was, I enjoyed each and every day of the entire schedule. Look forward to the release of this much-awaited and thrilling web show.”

The series which also stars Kunal Kemmu, has been directed by Rahi Anil Barve who earlier directed the mythological horror film ‘Tumbbad’.

