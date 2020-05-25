Paatal Lok: BJP MLA Files Complaint Against Anushka Sharma For Using His Picture Without Consent

Anushka Sharma’s home production web series, Paatal Lok recently released on Amazon Prime video and has become an instant hit. Earlier the show was in the news for the right reasons for its gripping storyline and Jaideep Ahlawat’s knockout performance. But now the show is in the news for wrong reasons as BJP MLA, Nandkishor Gurjar has filed a complaint against Anushka Sharma for using his picture in an episode without his permission.

Nandkishor Gurjar lodged a complaint against Anushka Sharma and the other makers of Paatal Lok at the Loni police station. In his complaint, Nandkishor expressed his objection about the show for purposely showing the Indian investigating agencies as antagonists, offending all communities of the ‘Sanatan Dharm’ and also using his picture without his permission.

Nandkishor has demanded a case to be filed against Anushka Sharma under the National Security Act for causing a communal stir. Many of the netizens have also accused the makers of glorifying Hinduphobia and even demanded a ban on the show.

The picture, which is shown in Paatal Lok is an actual picture that features UP CM Yogi Adityanath at an inauguration. Nandkishor Gurjar is seen standing near Yogi Adityanath in the picture.

Anushka Sharma is yet to respond to these accusations. Meanwhile, Paatal Lok features Jaideep Ahlawat, Neeraj Kabi and Abhishek Banerjee in the lead roles.

