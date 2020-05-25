Nia Sharma’s Throwback Post About Parties & Clubs Is Relatable AF!

Television actress Nia Sharma went down the memory lane and recalled pre-coronavirus days, where she went for parties and had margaritas.

Nia Sharma took to Instagram, where she shared a photograph of herself in a stunning backless top and shorts paired with black knee-length boots.

“I saw my old pictures today and realised There used to be clubs and parties also, I even had Margaritas and danced until they’d turn the lights on and ask us to leave,” she captioned the image.

On the professional front, Nia was seen in the hit TV show “Naagin 4”.

Meanwhile, due to lockdown, the shooting of TV shows and films had been called off since March. But the latest reports suggest that Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray has approved the request of Producers Guilds Of India to resume the work. The shootings of films and TV will be allowed to carry on under the guidance given to people in the industry.

Don’t you relate to Nia Sharma’s post on parties and going out? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!