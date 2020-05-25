BREAKING! Akshay Kumar Commences Shoot With R Balki Even Amid The Lockdown?

Akshay Kumar is rightfully touted as one of the busiest actors of B-town. With almost 6 films in the pipeline, the actor has been on a film releasing spree for the last few years. While the Khiladi has been a front runner in creating awareness around the COVID-19 pandemic, reports have been doing rounds, that he has already begun shooting with filmmaker R. Balki!

Yes, you read that! If the industry rumour mill is anything to go by, it is being stated that Akshay Kumar has collaborated with his Mission Mangal director R. Balki for an informative commercial. It is being reported that R. Balki and Akshay Kumar have already begun shooting after taking the required permissions.

The commercial, that is reported written by PadMan director R. Balki will shed light on the effects of COVID-19 on a person. It is being reported that Akshay Kumar has taken all due permissions from the BMC before commencing the shoot. In addition to that all medical tests and reports have been duly submitted and the safety of all limited crew members has been given top priority.

In days when producers are requesting the government to give permission for shoot commencement, Akshay Kumar’s move comes a first of its kind in the industry. With no sight of the pandemic reducing, will this be the new way of shooting in India for a while?

Well, that is something only time will tell. But Akshay Kumar’s shooting guidelines and the finished informative commercial will certainly be something to look out for. Meanwhile, on the professional front Akshay has a slew of films waiting to be finished.

Akshay Kumar has Laxmmi Bomb, the biopic on Rajput king Prithviraj Chauhan, Bell Bottom, Bachchan Pandey, Atrangi Re and Sooryavanshi in the pipeline.

