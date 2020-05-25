Sonakshi Sinha On Dating Rumours With Shahid Kapoor In The Past: “At That Time, We Would…”

The rumours of Sonakshi Sinha and Shahid Kapoor’s alleged relationship grabbed limelight during their film R Rajkumarr’s filming and promotions. In a recent interview, the Dabangg actress opened up about the same and below is what she had to say about the row.

R Rajkumarr, directed by Prabhudeva starred Sonakshi Sinha and Shahid Kapoor in lead roles alongside Sonu Sood. While the film was a fun ride, it was also appreciated for Shahid and Sonakshi’s chemistry. There were also rumours that there is a spark between the two. While talking about it Sonakshi revealed that they are still good friends and they still laugh on that episode.

In an interview with Pinkvilla, Sonakshi Sinha answered a few fan question. A fan asked if she was really dating Shahid Kapoor or considering to do so while they were working on their film. And also, if that made them awkward or uncomfortable.

In an honest reply to the question, Sonakshi said, “I feel like sometimes people just, these rumours just start, people don’t have many things to talk about. When two single people are shooting, they are like, ‘oh what to do, Chalo let’s start a rumour. It is quite funny. It did not bother me. Shahid and Me are good friends even today. At that time, we would laugh it off too. It never bothered us.”

On the work front, Sonakshi Sinha will be next seen in Bhuj: The Pride Of India alongside Ajay Devgn. On the other hand, Shahid Kapoor is a part of Jersey. It’s the Hindi remake of Telugu film of the same name.

