Niti Taylor Reveals Her Fondest Memories From Sets Of Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan & Working With Co-Star Parth Samthaan

Niti Taylor is one of the most loved actors of the Indian Television industry. Right from her girl next door image to her cute and bubbly personality the actress has amassed a huge fan following. But it was her stint in Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan with Parth Samthaan that won her the most accolades.

Ever since the third season of Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan concluded in 2018, fans have been eagerly waiting to seen Niti Taylor reunite with Parth Samthaan. Now in her latest interview the actress has opened up about the possibility of working with Parth again.

Speaking to ETimes, Niti Taylor was quizzed about when would fans get to see her alongside Parth Samthaan again. The actress was quick to say, “How can I say when will I be working with Parth Samthaan again. Firstly, let the lockdown come to an end. Talking about Parth, he’s doing really well for himself right now but if we do get an opportunity then we will work together. We can’t give the opportunity to our own selves. Somebody has to give it to us. So, we are waiting for that.”

Further opening up about her best memory of the much loved Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan, Niti Taylor says is from Season 3. “It is from season 3 where we are on the middle of the road and it starts raining out of nowhere. It was very funny to shoot that scene because it was around 4 or 5 am in the morning and we both (Parth and Niti) were freezing and drinking coffee. Then they (production team) gave us energy drinks. This was the last scene and we were done for the day. What was funny about it was the tyre in the scene that was moving sideways instead of straight and because of the tyre we had to give so many retakes. We were literally freezing and Sir would be like ‘Ek take aur Ek take aur’. ‘Hamari toh bilkul jaan chali gayi thi’ (We were almost dead). But it was fun because we were laughing and that is one of the fresh memories.”

For those of you unversed, Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan revolves around the life of a small-town girl Nandhini played by Niti Taylor, who unexpectedly gets placed in an elite college. Niti Taylor and Parth Samthaan are fondly called ‘MaNan’ by their fans.

