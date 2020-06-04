CarryMinati Is All Ready For ‘Yalgaar’; YouTuber Teases Fans With A New Poster

Every internet geek in India is well aware of YouTube v. TikTok feud. It all started with TikToker Amir Siddiqui’s allegations on YouTubers’ community. Further, Ajey Nagar aka CarryMinati replied with a roast video and the rest is history.

Now, after lots of reactions on social media, CarryMinati is back with a treat for his fans. Just a couple of hours ago, CarryMinati took to Twitter and shared a poster of his upcoming video titled ‘Yalgaar’. Interestingly, Yalgaar means ‘to attack’, so one expects a smashing reply from Carry over the entire controversial row in the video. Also, it would be interesting to see if he replies to Kunal Kamra, who trolled him recently.

The poster features animated characters and all are seen in a gist of anger. One can even see a tear rolling from Carry’s eye. Along with the picture, he wrote, “YALGAAR IS COMING!! Are you ready”.

Are you ready 😈 pic.twitter.com/KWxCGS3358 — Ajey Nagar (@CarryMinati) June 4, 2020

Meanwhile, recently Kunal Kamra came up with his roast of CarryMinati in a video called ‘Aaja Beta Carry Teko Roast Sikhaye’. The 11-minute long video has Kamra roasting the YouTube star in an animated version of himself. He is seen taking a series of pot-shots at CarryMinati by comparing CarryMinati’s use of vocabulary to a traffic jam and calling him the antonym of intellectual.

