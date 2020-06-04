Rohit Roy Brutally Trolled After He Jokingly Says Megastar Rajinikanth Has Tested Positive For Coronavirus

Actor Rohit Roy was heavily trolled after he posted a joke on superstar Rajinikanth “testing positive” for coronavirus.

Following the negative comments, his reaction was: “Guys chill … don’t be so morose.”

Earlier, Rohit Roy posted this joke on Instagram: “Rajinikant tested +ve for Corona. Corona is now under quarantine.”

Rohit Roy captioned it: “Let’s beat the shit outa the corona!! Be safe when u get back to work! Wear your masks n keep washing n sanitizing several times a day, as much as possible… The virus can’t affect us unless WE LET IT ! #staysafe.”

The joke didn’t go down well with many of the southern superstar’s fans, and Rohit Roy was soon being trolled on social media.

Rohit Roy however gave it back to the trolls commenting, “Guys chill … don’t be so morose! A joke is a joke.. and sorry I don’t think it’s in bad taste.. it’s a typical Rajni sir joke.. and my intention was to make you guys smile.. look at the intention before you start commenting.. at least I didn’t crack a joke to hurt you all like you all are posting messages deliberately to hurt me.”

Rohit Roy was recently the butt of jokes after he took to his social media handle to state that one of his friends has spotted a UFO in the skies of Mumbai. Netizens wasted no time in schooling the actor on his Tweet.

