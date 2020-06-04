Munmun DuttaOn Resuming Shoot For Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: “At The End Of The Day,We All Have A Family To Support”

The Coronavirus Pandemic is here to stay and there are no two thoughts to it. But after more than 2 months of a strict lockdown and many businesses coming to a halt, there now seems to be a start to normalcy. The biggest relief is to the entertainment industry which too was shut for a very long time. Now as Maharashtra CM has given permission to resume shooting with due precautions, Munmun Dutta of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is more than happy to return to sets.

Opening up about her stand on returning to shoots, Munmun Dutta has said that while everyone has done their bit by staying home so long, it is now time to look at the bigger picture. However, the Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actress added that while shoots will resume soon, there is no definite plan of action yet.

Speaking to Pinkvilla on the same line, Munmun Dutta said, “The thing is we haven’t really decided when is it going to start. But our producer definitely had the idea to start it soon after undertaking all precautionary measures. That’s a great idea. Everything is still at the planning stage. Everyone has to weigh their pros and cons, plan everything accordingly, and then resume work. Different people have different opinions regarding the situation but I DEFINITELY want to get back to work and resume a normal life. We all have done our part and stayed at home. But now we all have to look at the bigger picture too.”

Munmun Dutta also feels that only when work resumes will people be able to support their families and homes better amid this crisis. “At the end of the day, we all have a family and home to support. I don’t want to speak for others, but I definitely do. Everyone is fighting their own battles financially and I definitely welcome the move by the government to open things up gradually in phases and let people work, just like how different countries around the world are opening-up slowly.”

We completely agree with Munmun Dutta and can’t wait to watch fresh episodes of one of Indian Television’s most loved sitcom; Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah.

