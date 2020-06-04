Munmun Dutta Shares A Major Throwback From Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah & It’s A Treat For All Dharamendra Fans

There are innumerable reasons behind Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’s popularity and one of them is it’s also a celebrity favourite show. Over the years, we have seen stars like Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan and others promoting their films on the show. And out of one such instance, actress Munmun Dutta has shared a throwback picture on social media.

Munmun Dutta has shared an Instagram story to relish some priceless memories. She shared a throwback picture with our beloved, Dharmendra Paaji (Dhamrendra). The legendary actor visited the show to promote his Yamla Pagla Deewana 2. He was a part of show’s one of the storylines.

In the throwback picture, one can see a candid moment as well as a well-posed picture of Dharmendra and Munmun Dutta. In the story, she wrote, “7 Years Ago” and mentioned #Throwback in it.

Meanwhile, In a live interaction with Bollywood Spy, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’s Mandar Chandwadkar aka Bhide made a surprising revelation about Munmun Dutta. He said that she has taken special permission from the Mumbai police to feed stray dogs of Goregaon film city.

Without failing, Munmun visits every other day to the film city and feed the ‘pawdorable’ creatures. The most praiseworthy thing is that she has been performing such a noble deed without making it a social media hoopla.

