Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Fame Munmun Dutta Has Taken A Special Permission From Police For THIS Noble Cause

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah fame Munmun Dutta has earned a huge following with her on-screen portrayal. One can get to see Munmun’s fan pages all across the social media and even she loves to keep in touch with her fans.

We all know, Munmun Dutta is quite active on social media and she keeps sharing some personal stuff for her fans. If you are one of her followers, you might be aware that she is a hardcore animal lover. She always does her bit for animals and even amid such pandemic situation, she’s giving her all for those lovable creatures.

In a live interaction with Bollywood Spy, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’s Mandar Chandwadkar aka Bhide made a surprising revelation about Munmun Dutta. He said that she has taken special permission from the Mumbai police to feed stray dogs of Goregaon film city.

Without failing, Munmun visits every other day to the film city and feed the ‘pawdorable’ creatures. The most praiseworthy thing is that she has been performing such a noble deed without making it a social media hoopla. Kudos to her!

Meanwhile, Munmun recently took to social media and revealed her ‘quarantine buddies’. She shared a bunch of pictures and videos, out of which some are solo one, while the videos feature her buddies (cats)- Mau and Cookie. Along with the pictures, she wrote, “Home sweet home !! With my quarantine buddies Mau and Cookie ..”. She also appealed to people to not roam on the roads unnecessarily as the coronavirus cases are increasing rapidly.

