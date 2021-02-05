Shooting for her hit show Choti Sarrdaarni in Kashmir has made actress Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia nostalgic. The actress reminisced about her most memorable trip to the scenic tourist spot as a child and her first reaction on knowing that shooting will take place in the northernmost state in India.

Talking about it, Nimrit said, “Kashmir is one of the most beautiful places and no less than a paradise. When I first got to know about the team shooting for the sequence here, I was extremely thrilled. Not only was it a nice getaway from our regular life but it made me extremely nostalgic.”

Continuing further, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia added, “My most memorable trip as a kid was when I had come to Kashmir with my family and I recall enjoying snowball fights, amazing cuisine, and also taking a tour in the ‘shikara’. I am going to relive all the moments while I am here and take back lots of good memories.”

Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia took to social media and shared a series of pictures enjoying the snow and sunshine in Kashmire. Check them out here:

Talking about Choti Sarrdaarni, the show has now taken a five-year leap. The story forward will showcase a new chapter in the lives of Meher (Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia) and Sarabjit (Avinesh Rekhi), as well as their daughter Seher. Check out the promo here:

