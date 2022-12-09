Netflix shows Khakee: The Bihar Chapter, based on IPS officer Amit Lodha’s book ‘Bihar Diaries: The True Story of How Bihar’s Most Dangerous Criminal Was caught’ has landed the officer in hot soup. The show catapulted Lodha to prominence since it started streaming online, but that seems to be getting to the wrong turn now. Read on to find out why?

The Netflix series is a hard-hitting drama about how the cops took down an infamous gangster in Bihar’s Sheikhpur. It had Karan Tacker, Aishwarya Sushmita, Avinash Tiwary, Ashutosh Rana, Ravi Kishan, and other eminent people in it.

Recently, a complaint has been filed against the IPS Officer Amit Lodha; he has been charged by the Bihar Police for corruption and allegedly using his rank for his personal financial gains, as per reports by Indian Express. Although he was applauded for his work after the release of the series, Khakee: The Bihar Chapter”. The Special Vigilance Unit has filed the complaint under sections 120B and 168 of the IPC along with sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act IPC Act, and as per that, Lodha made a deal with the production house Friday Story Teller while serving as an IPS officer. The deal that he made with them was worth 1 rupee, but the bank statements beg to differ. According to the police, there was a transaction of Rs. 49 lakhs in his wife’s bank account. As per the statement, Lodha was found guilty during the investigation, and the allegations against him were found to be true.

According to the complaint it was it has been mentioned that Lodha is not an established story writer, and neither was he authorised nor permitted to write a book and use it for commercial purposes. Khakee: The Bihar Chapter started streaming on Netflix on 25th November, and the complaint was filed against Lodha on December 7th.

