Netflix has dropped a true crime series that’s sending shivers down viewers’ spines but not in a cheap-thrill kind of way. ‘Gone Girls: The Long Island Serial Killer,’ a three-part documentary that quietly premiered on March 31, has already made a thunderous impact. With just a week in, it’s already being hailed as one of the most harrowing entries in the platform’s true crime catalog.

A Decades-Long Nightmare Finally Gets the Spotlight

The series, set against the haunting backdrop of New York state between 1993 and 2011, dives deep into a chilling string of 11 murders, most of them being female sex workers. Their disappearances were largely ignored until 2010, when the grim discovery of female remains on Gilgo Beach shattered years of silence. Only then did authorities start connecting the dots.

The emotional weight of the documentary hits hard, with devastated family members and frustrated investigators recounting their years of heartbreak, helplessness, and the agonizing delays in justice.

Social Media Reacts

The viewers also haven’t held back online as some are stunned while others left infuriated and many urging anyone within earshot to start watching immediately.

“There is a new documentary on Netflix called Gone Girls: The Long Island Serial Killer. It is insane. Heartbreaking. Insane,” one user posted on X.

Many can’t believe the negligence that allowed these crimes to go on for so long. For sex workers, who are already marginalized in life, the documentary highlights how that disregard extended beyond death.

A Netflix subscriber penned, “Gone Girls: The Long Island Serial Killer on Netflix is just heartbreaking.”

Another viewer penned, “Watching Gone Girls on @Netflix. People, especially police, need to understand sex workers are HUMAN. Sex workers are the FIRST victims, NEVER the last, of serial killers. Investigate the FIRST deaths, give THEM justice AND you can also stop more deaths. WIN/WIN.”

The documentary also received recommendations, with one user suggesting, “If you’re in for a dark documentary but real life stuff that pertains to this job the new gone girls Long Island series on Netflix is worth the watch legit made me cry.”

Though difficult to watch, Gone Girls isn’t just another sensational true crime tale, it’s a searing reminder of how easily some lives are forgotten. And if early reactions are anything to go by, it might just become one of the year’s most talked-about docuseries.

The show is now streaming on Netflix.

