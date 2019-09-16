Nehha Pendse Shuts Trolls For Attacking Fiancé For His Weight: “Most Of This Negativity Comes From Frustration”

Television actress Nehha Pendse, who was last seen in Bigg Boss 12, recently revealed about her fiancé Shardul Singh Bayas through an Instagram post. She was seen flaunting her engagement ring in Italy.

Now after months, Nehha in interaction with Bombay Times, has spoken about her marriage plans and trolls that attacked Shardul on social media.

When she was asked about social media trolling on Shardul’s weight, Nehha furiously reacted to it. She said, “Why Shardul, I have also been trolled so many times when I had put on some weight during my show May I Come In Madam? As a viewer, you can comment on an actor’s looks, but don’t target him or her.”

She further went on to add that he is not even from the industry, it is absolutely ridiculous to troll him. “As it is, he/she may be battling certain physical, emotional or health problems. And Shardul is not even from the entertainment industry, he is a businessman, so it was absolutely ridiculous to troll him. To make comments like ‘Yeh hi mila kya?’ ‘Koi aur nahin mila kya?’ is absolutely uncalled for. I want to ask the trolls ‘Dude do you know how happy that man makes me? And who are you to decide whether he is the right man for me or not?’ I understand most of this negativity comes from frustration, half of it from the urge for attention and rest from the lack of purpose in life. In Shardul, I have found the real love of my life after a long wait and I’m not going to give him up for these trolls.“

May I Come In Madam actress also spoke about her marriage and honeymoon plans. Speaking about it, Nehha said, “It will be a Maharashtrian wedding that will happen in early 2020; I plan to wear a saree for the main rituals. This is what we are looking at right now. But we have to take a call on whether we will go all out or make it a small, family affair.”

“As far as the honeymoon is concerned, we don’t want to go to a run-of-the-mill or commercial destination; it will have to be something unusual. Recently, Shardul showed me some pictures of an Antarctica cruise, so we may just go for something like this, although it hasn’t been finalised yet,” she added.

